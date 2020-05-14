The Astorian was wrong to not recommend the reelection of Clatsop County Commission Chairwoman Kathleen Sullivan in District 4. In your discussion of her qualities, your editorial states “(Sullivan) has shown a diligent, methodical approach to policy. Thrown into the unexpected role of presiding over the board during a pandemic, she has ably handled the responsibility.”
I would say that sounds like an excellent reason to keep her on the job. Sullivan is a sensible, capable and experienced public servant. I urge voters of District 4 to keep her on the county commission, now more than ever.
BOB WESTERBERG
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.