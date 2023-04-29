Robert "Steve" Stevens is running for reelection to the Port of Astoria Commission, Position 4. Over the past six years, Steve has served our community as an exceptional commissioner. He has provided the leadership to move the Port from near financial disaster to solvency.

He also brought civility to the Port's proceedings by debating and discussing complex issues with people of opposing views, and then taking that next difficult step to reach a consensus that’s best for the largest number of Clatsop County residents.

