Robert "Steve" Stevens is running for reelection to the Port of Astoria Commission, Position 4. Over the past six years, Steve has served our community as an exceptional commissioner. He has provided the leadership to move the Port from near financial disaster to solvency.
He also brought civility to the Port's proceedings by debating and discussing complex issues with people of opposing views, and then taking that next difficult step to reach a consensus that’s best for the largest number of Clatsop County residents.
Steve is a courteous, but firm, team builder. He made major contributions to the Port’s strategic plan and waterfront master plan. He supports the continued growth of the Port’s niche enterprises, which include a flourishing boatyard, seafood and fisheries businesses, marinas, commercial piers and airport industries.
He will aggressively seek outside funding through partnerships with other agencies and securing federal and state grants. These outside funding sources, along with increased operations and profits, will allow the Port to fund their infrastructure repair, which we all know is sorely needed.
Steve wants to continue the work of making our Port an even stronger engine for our local economy. Please give him your vote when your election ballot arrives in the mail.