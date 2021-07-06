As a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, I am excited about a project we embarked on about one year ago. We decided to build a multipurpose building on land we have owned since the 1980s directly across from our church.
This building would host many of our community events, such as Christian concerts, vacation bible school and our annual live Nativity scene. We could also partner with the Red Cross to use it as a shelter in the event of a natural disaster, severe storm or major power outage. It could also serve as a second warming center for our local community.
Many organizations, such as the scouting programs, Young Life and Good News Club are limited as to where they can meet. This could help with their search.
We feel that we would be giving back to our community by living our mission statement, "To know Christ — Live Christ — Share Christ."
I would like to thank the community in advance for supporting our endeavor, and ask that our City Council look upon our endeavor with kindness, and realize that our intentions our good, and we feel that Bethany and the community will benefit from this project.
We ask that God will lead us in this project, and that he will watch over our community, its leaders and all our citizens.
LEWIS NIMMO
Deacon, Bethany Lutheran Church
Astoria