I am excited to vote for Al Hernandez for Position 1, John Huismann for Position 2, Patrick Duhachek for Position 3, Jackie Evans for Position 4 and Stephen Morrison for Position 5 for the Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District Board.
I feel like they will do a wonderful job if elected. I feel like they will listen to us taxpayers, and do their best to communicate with us, and consider us, before they make any financial decisions in the future.
I hope you will join me in voting for these candidates, so we can get accountability for our tax dollars.
KINDWYN HOGE
Seaside