To "Deeply disappointed," (The Astorian, Aug. 5), who excused disgraced former President Donald Trump as a "bull in a china shop," while praising his so-called inspiration:
Trump was a bull in a china shop only in the most negative sense possible.
He is a self-admitted sexual predator, and a proven grifter, liar, business cheat, racist, xenophobe, bully, insurrectionist and traitor.
The "stolen election" lie is emblematic of his and his supporters' anti-Americanism. Not one shred of proof has been brought forward. Still, they spread the lie, damaging our most sacred institution — free elections.
The GOP, and those who support this demagogue, have pushed this nation to the brink of fascism. They are attacking the roots of democracy itself through voter suppression and attacks on voting rights.
They are knowingly spreading outright lies, misinformation and tin-foil-hat conspiracies in the hopes of keeping the public in a constant state of fear and confusion.
With their infantile and unpatriotic anti-science tantrums against even the most basic steps to fight the pandemic — which their Republican leaders have mishandled since the onset right up to today — they reveal their complete narcissistic disregard for others and our nation.
They are the true threat to our liberties, our pursuit of happiness, and the freedoms granted to us by our creator.
Yes, Wall Street's influence on our government is a real problem, which must be addressed, preferably sooner than later. But the lunatic right is a larger, more deadly and more pressing existential threat to America, the world and, indeed, humanity.