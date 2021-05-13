Expenses are rapidly accumulating for the Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District’s recent acquisition of Broadway Middle School, now renamed the Sunset Recreation Center.
The district falsely claimed the debt payments would nearly equal the previous loan utilized for the warm-water therapy pool addition. The proposed budget indicates debt payments for Sunset Recreation Center exceeding the previous loan of $112,000 per year by 56%, at $175,000 per year.
The district also expects to pay $75,000 in contracted services this year in a desperate search for revenue sources. Utility costs, insurance and maintenance for the recreation center are proposed at nearly $140,000 this year.
The center’s expenses far outweigh its revenue.
It’s time for a change.
PATRICK DUHACHEK
Warrenton