I applaud Clatsop County Commission Chairwoman Kathleen Sullivan's guest column of March 24 ("We will get through this," The Astorian). Her clear thinking and calm leadership is exactly what is needed to help us through this challenging coronavirus crisis.
Her understanding of the structure of all the governmental agencies and community groups, and her ability to help them communicate and work together as a team, is key to keeping Clatsop County residents safe and healthy.
I urge the voters in District 4 to keep Kathleen Sullivan on the county commission by voting for her in the upcoming May election. She has the experience and skill necessary for the job.
ERIC HALPERIN
Gearhart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.