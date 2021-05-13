I am supporting David Zunkel, who is running for election to the Clatsop Community College Board.
In addition to already serving on the board since 2019, he has also served on the college's foundation board, which provided experience and insight to the needs of the college and its students.
I worked with David when he was president for three years of the continuing education for seniors organization called Exploring New Concepts of Retirement Education, which has been under the continuing education department of the college, and is now a 501(c)(3) organization.
His commitment to the pursuit and furtherment of education for all ages has been evident by his continued involvement in any organization that can fulfill that goal. I urge you to vote for Zunkel for the CCC board.
FRANK SPENCE
Astoria