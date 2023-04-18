I am writing to express my support for the reelection of Heidi Wintermute as Astoria School District Board director, Position 2. As a parent and active member of the community, I have observed Heidi's commitment to improving our schools through evidence-based decision making with a focus on equity, diversity and inclusion.

As a proud mother of a queer daughter, equity in education is important to me. In her time on the school board, Heidi has been on the forefront of making our schools more equitable. She continues to advocate for eliminating extracurricular fees and food costs for all students. Heidi voted to appoint the first person of color onto our board, and the board now more accurately represents our student population.

