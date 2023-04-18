I am writing to express my support for the reelection of Heidi Wintermute as Astoria School District Board director, Position 2. As a parent and active member of the community, I have observed Heidi's commitment to improving our schools through evidence-based decision making with a focus on equity, diversity and inclusion.
As a proud mother of a queer daughter, equity in education is important to me. In her time on the school board, Heidi has been on the forefront of making our schools more equitable. She continues to advocate for eliminating extracurricular fees and food costs for all students. Heidi voted to appoint the first person of color onto our board, and the board now more accurately represents our student population.
As a data scientist, I believe that it is important for school board members to make policy decisions that are based on sound science and data. As a school psychologist, Heidi possesses a dedication to understanding education law and knowing what current research indicates are the most effective practices in school systems. She works on the front lines in schools every day, making her a candidate that will truly understand the challenges that our teachers and school employees face.
Heidi's expertise and leadership will continue to be an asset to the Astoria School District. Her passion for education and her dedication to making sure that every student has the opportunity to succeed are qualities that make her an ideal candidate for reelection.