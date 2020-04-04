I sit on my porch with the following headlines staring back at me: "Feds reject breaching Snake River Dams" (Chinook Observer, March 4, "Wild salmon likely doomed by more talk" (The Astorian, March 5), "Columbia, Snake River dams vital to Pacific Northwest” (The Daily News, March 12), and "Ingenuity needed on salmon," (The Astorian, March 12).
The feds have sided with business, politicians and federal staff pawns — like those in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Bonneville Power Administration and Bureau of Reclamation — jury-rigging their environmental impact report to support the dollar over the survival of the wild salmon and steelhead.
The Columbia and Snake rivers have lost 12 billion salmon since 1930s, when the dams first cut them off from their native spawning beds upriver. This billion amount doesn't include the loss of the fishes' progeny, another 50 billion fish. These Columbia and Snake river wild fish will all go extinct during these Corps/Bonneville/Reclamation decision-makers' grandchildren's lifetimes.
Dozens of salmon rivers in Washington and Oregon have already lost their salmon — they are now extinct from those rivers — no more coho, king, pink, chum or sockeye salmon; all gone. Billions of them, after centuries of living freely.
The men who built these dams will someday be damned by their contemporaries for extincting docile, beautiful creatures who just wanted to live.
No one need lose their job if the dams are breached; find a better one.
JOE PALIANI
Ocean Park, Washington
