A note of gratitude from the Driftwood Restaurant and Lounge: As we round out our 76th year in Cannon Beach, we recognize the last several months have been extraordinary.
In this extraordinary time, we have extraordinary gratitude. For the city of Cannon Beach for their tireless efforts in allowing businesses like ours to remain open. For their prompt decisions and flexibility to use the space we have and for their assistance in navigating new and challenging protocols.
For our community, our loyal locals, loyal visitors and the Chamber of Commerce — our deepest thanks for your support, patience and steady stream of takeout orders.
We are truly grateful to be a part of this community — our success is your success, and we look forward to the next 76 years knowing whatever happens, we'll handle it together.
JORDAN MAIER
Cannon Beach