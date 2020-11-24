From the mid-1970s, our military has been a 100% volunteer force. Some enlist due to lack of employment. Some join for the sense of adventure.
But all who sign their name and swear an oath are doing what most Americans don't do. They are earning their citizenship. Just like all those amazing first responders, these true Americans are literally standing the wall so you may have the freedoms the rest of the world is envious of.
Most of the people would agree verbally with the statement above, but don’t really understand. The sacrifices of not just the soldier or sailor, but also the mother of that young person.
The sleepless nights of a spouse. The younger sister still in school, waiting impatiently for that maybe or maybe not weekly call home. How about that 8-year-old ballplayer needing his catching partner to help him learn?
These are only some examples of the extraordinary sacrifices our Americans in uniform and their families must endure for our freedoms.
So, stop talking and start acting. Call your senators and state representatives. Why is the Wounded Warrior Project not funded by the government? Let's put our money where our mouths say to.
Way too many of our veterans will need lifelong care. Some sacrificed body parts. I know it's a volunteer thing, but how many of you are standing for what most of us believe?
They have earned their freedoms. Have you?
TROY J. HASKELL
Astoria
