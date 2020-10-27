Suzanne Weber’s campaign is calling Indivisible North Coast Oregon an extremist organization, lying that we want to defund the police, among other things.
I belong to INCO. It is made up of mostly nice middle-aged ladies and a few men. They are in no way radical. They mostly write letters or postcards to other voters, encouraging them to vote for their candidates.
We have occasionally, before the pandemic, taken our homemade signs and stood peacefully on a corner in support of some threatened constitutional right.
The first time I heard INCO called an extreme group was in a letter to the editor in The Astorian. I was fascinated. I immediately emailed one of the leaders of the group, and thanked them for letting me join INCO. I had never before belonged to an extremist group, and was captivated with the idea.
The reality is INCO is actually rather boring. Too bad it can't be all the lies the Weber campaign accuses it of.
JEAN HOOGE
Astoria
