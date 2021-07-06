Nicole Bales’ story, “Tension emerges over county land use planning,” (The Astorian, July 1) is a real eye-popper.
It looks like the Clatsop County commissioners intend to push the seated planning commissioners out, replacing them with “consultants,” who are paid well with our tax dollars, and representatives of the timber industry and their employers at Koch Industries.
This isn’t just about trees. It’s about everything the county does in terms of land planning, housing, food security, water supplies and so much more. We are privileged to live in one of the last places on earth that is still livable.
The migration here of climate refugees has only just begun. It is critical now to have transparent government that answers to the people, rather than the obscenely wealthy corporation that hits, and runs off, with what we still have to be exploited here.
It’s essential people come together and push this back. The days of the company town really ought to be over.
SUE SKINNER
Astoria