Our world has been so chaotic lately, it's hard to keep track of the many crises we are facing.
We have a president who openly mocks people who wear masks to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus, and who doesn't trust science-based facts, who has tested positive for the virus. Is this just a cruel irony, or is there something we can learn from this?
I believe we, as individuals, and our society, as a whole, are being forced to find the bedrock principles or values upon which we will eventually tame the virus and, equally important, establish a humane and forgiving society.
Throughout our history, we have had equally chaotic times in which prophets have emerged who have offered hope and a path forward.
Amidst the carnage of the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln stood amidst the graves at Gettysburg and proclaimed that, "that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation shall have a new birth of freedom and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth."
Amidst the upheaval of the civil rights movement, Martin Luther King Jr. proclaimed: "I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character."
The coronavirus has no respect for race, gender, notoriety or wealth. It has forced us, however, to face the sins of our nation’s past. Are we ready to move forward to face our challenges?
CAROLYN EADY
Astoria
