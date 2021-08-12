Most of us value facing hard truths. Unfortunately, these days many people refuse to believe reality.
Republican leaders across the country are passing racist and anti-democratic laws to restrict voting in 20 states, with more planned, as the GOP clings to power despite being opposed by a majority of voters nationwide.
These same people, plus many others, are spreading lies about the Jan. 6 insurrection. They deny what we saw on television that day: The insurrectionists intended to stop Congress from counting electoral votes. They wanted to overthrow the election, and prevent the traditional peaceful transfer of presidential power.
Many Americans refuse to believe that the COVID-19 pandemic has killed 4.3 million people across the world. They ignore centuries of science, and decades of research, that produced the vaccines, and predict future pandemics.
Your members of Congress need to hear from you. Urge them to pass the For the People Act immediately, to protect our right and ability to vote, end gerrymandering, limit campaign donations and more.
Urge them to support the U.S. House select committee investigating the insurrection and the misconduct by the Department of Justice under President Donald Trump.
Urge them to support full funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for national and worldwide vaccine development and distribution, and for much-needed relief for Americans across the country.
Your voice matters. Congressional contact info is at incoregon.org
We must face reality, and work together to make a better world.