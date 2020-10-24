Facts matter. In an Oct. 15 story in The Astorian, Floyd Holcom claimed the Astoria City Council lacks business experience.
For the record, Councilor Roger Rocka has owned a dinner theater employing 50-plus people since 1978 in Fresno, California; the business is temporarily closed during the pandemic.
Councilor Jessamyn West owns two businesses, including the Astoria Arts and Movement Center, which she founded in 2010. She also co-owns the Odd Fellows Building downtown, currently undergoing a spectacular restoration.
I co-founded and co-managed Bikes & Beyond downtown for 14 years with my former husband, the late Richard Fencsak.
Councilor Tom Brownson, whom Holcom is challenging for a council seat, has worked in numerous businesses over his lifetime.
Although Mayor Bruce Jones does not have "business" experience per se, he held three operational commands during a 30-year Coast Guard career.
Holcom also claimed the council lacks "real Astorians," meaning someone who was born here. Really? I would offer a different definition.
Real Astorians are those who choose to move to and stay here because they love the community. And, because they love the community, they give of themselves by volunteering for sometimes thankless positions in service to the community.
Councilor Brownson is a true Astorian. He does not have an agenda, other than serving the community, which he has done faithfully and capably for the past four years. South Slope residents would be well served by reelecting Tom to a second term.
JOAN HERMAN
Astoria
