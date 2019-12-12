Recalling Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell required only 4,883 signatures. After three months to muster support, #TimberUnity failed to turn in any signatures on the deadline ("Recall petition against Rep. Mitchell fails," The Astorian, Dec. 5). This suggests that they weren't even close to the number required.
That hasn't stopped their spokesperson, Darren Mead, from claiming that the organization has, "thousands of voters, including Democratic voters, who are ready to take back the North Coast and elect common-sense leaders." Really? Where were they when the signatures were needed?
I believe that many rural and working-class voters, some who have decided to disaffiliate from Timber Unity, recognized that Tiffiny Mitchell is one of Oregon's most transparent representatives, whose record demonstrates that she is working for all citizens in the district.
If rural and working class folks feel that their concerns aren't being heard, they should speak up at Mitchell's frequent town hall meetings, or at county commission meetings. Alternatively, they can continue believing in unsubstantiated rhetoric, and involving themselves in boondoggles like the attempted recall.
Finally, there is something disingenuous in recruiting the man who is printing the posters and decals for #TimberUnity as the principle initiator of the recall, and now seemingly its spokesperson.
In the spirit of transparency, #TimberUnity should clarify who recruited Mead, and why they seem determined to keep their names out of the newspaper.
ROGER DORBAND
Astoria
