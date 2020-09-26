The Supreme Court vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg creates an opportunity to strengthen our democracy, or poison it.
When a high court seat opened under the previous administration, and the 2016 presidential election was nine months away, a new precedent was set when the Republican Congress scuttled any nomination of a new justice until after the impending election.
Not wanting to be called out as opportunists, the Republicans, led by Mitch McConnell, assured the American people that the new rule they were instituting for their own advantage would apply to the next Supreme Court opening, even if it benefitted the Democrats.
Then-Senate Judiciary Committee member (and now its chairman) Lindsey Graham echoed McConnell, instructing the American people to "use my words against me," if he broke his promise. Well, he has, and we are.
To shrug off the Democrats' outrage over this cynical reversal is shortsighted and dangerous. We are alarmed by not just what our government is doing, but how they are doing it. Because democracy is not a set of decisions, it is a process. And if that process is corrupted by cheating, lying and broken promises, there can be no faith in it.
You can have faithless dictatorships and authoritarian regimes, but a democracy demands legitimacy. Its constituents need to believe that the process is fair to all, not just some.
So, Republicans, you may get the Supreme Court justice you want, but can you live with the America you are destroying?
STACY GREEN
Seaview, Washington
