A recent letter, "Begging" (Nov. 20), suggests that The Astorian will be automatically compromised by obtaining government tax credits.
It conceives of the government as monolithic, and having one will. The overheated fulmination, whose author seems not to know the parlous situation of print journalism, but rather to prefer The Astorian to wither away with his own take on honor, appears to be unduly grounded in the fallacy of the “deep state” and its dictatorial nature and power.
Anyone familiar with bureaucracies in the free world knows that different departments — even different units in the same departments — function symbiotically at best. They are frequently antagonistic, if not inimical to one another: That is why they function less optimally for us than we might like. The U.S. government and its bureaucracies do not act as one person, with one ideology.
Again, there are many ways of whistleblowing on bureaucrats who act out of line, including dictatorially. Witness the myriad stories of Trump administration dysfunction, whose functionaries became tattlers. One would imagine that any newspaper would be at the head of the line of whistleblowing, should abuse occur.
The U.S. isn't post-Weimar Germany, the USSR-becomes-Russia or China; its bureaucracy is made up of freer thinking individuals who have the means to highlight abuses of power. Long story short, The Astorian getting government tax credits is hardly going transform it into the bullhorn for the deep state which, of course, only exists in the minds of the willfully ignorant or paranoid.