In the Lianne Thompson and Tony DeBone guest column "We Oregonians" (The Astorian, Oct. 26), they decry "angry insistence" and "warfare" by partisan groups. The most recent example of this was when the log truck drivers circled the state Capitol for two hours, honking their air horns, because they didn't like the way a committee had voted on HB 2020.
Later, when an armed militia group said they would defend the Republicans who flew the coop instead of voting on HB 2020, the timber barons who are behind #TimberUnity remained silent, rather than renounce this mafia-like tactic of threatening violence, because it supported the outcome on HB 2020 they wanted.
Though they claim to support a one-team approach to mitigating climate change, DeBone and Thompson demonstrate their partisanship on HB 2020 repeatedly, stating that its consideration was "fear and suspicion in action." They take issue with HB 2020, which they claim would hurt the economy, but provide no scientific sources for their claim. Instead, they rely on a sports metaphor about a "Hail Mary" pass.
In spite of all of their verbiage about our "shared humanity," the opinion piece is a thinly-veiled support article for the timber industry which, in a major study, directed by Beverly Law at Oregon State University, was found to be the greatest producer of greenhouse gases in Oregon.
The industry needs allies like DeBone and Thompson to continue spreading the false narrative about how cap and trade will hurt the economy, even though 71% percent of Oregonians supported the cap-and-trade bill, according to a poll done by FM3 Research, and don't see it that way.
ROGER DORBAND
Astoria
