As each day goes by, and the president moves further and further away from the teachings of Jesus, at what point do believers in Christ speak out against him?
While Paul encouraged Christians to respect the law and the government, it was not long after the birth of Christianity that believers stood up to the Roman powers, not through fighting, but by revealing a better way to live, and sometimes, to die.
When President Donald Trump incited violence in his tweet on May 28, he crossed a line for me as a Christian. For the moment, set aside his ignorance, selfishness, lying, racism, sexual harassment, greed, narcissism and pride. When he called for the shooting of Americans — even though some were looting — in Minnesota, at some point, people of conscience have to speak out against him. We have to do something.
David Brooks, a conservative author and columnist, wrote that we are a leaderless country. I agree, and it looks like it when you hear and see what is going on. Ultimately, we have a president who actively desires to divide and bring down our country.
My wife and I were talking about the irony of the president's current motto, "Keep America Great." He has done more than any other president to make America a laughingstock of the world.
This morning I read from Samuel Johnson, "Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel." I feel that this is where the church is today: Taking refuge in a false patriotism.
DON ANDERSON
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.