Dave Bergquist, I read your letter (The Astorian, May 24), and was surprised it was put into print, but nonetheless you were provided an avenue to express your opinion. Mine follows.
Why don't we just leave your big a**hole in your brain, where it needs to remain. In the face of a 2 to 1 defeat, you're so unhinged you actually, with some twisted thought process, have elected to ignore a very biased and delusional six-year process, and defend the indefensible.
Your very poorly written and highly demeaning comments simply mimic a long list of rude and snarky comments of the "yes" group, all of which preceded your snarkiness. By piling your attitude on top of the existing "yes" vote attitudes, it serves only to fan the flames of disunity in an already divided community.
Further, your comments will be remembered in the context of future and renewed fire station efforts. You have managed to offend the vast majority of Gearharters with your words, and have chipped away at the compassion most of us hold for first responders.
Your words indicate to me you fashion yourself quite a creative writer, but to me you're a verbal bully who enjoys shocking people. So let's recap: You and your supporters received a stinging defeat, and you need to take yourself and your big a**hole back to Astoria, where you are apparently appreciated more than in Gearhart.