I, like not a few others, am most curious about the money, some $28 billion to date, President Donald Trump announced he will give to American farmers impacted by his trade tariffs on China.
Trump's compensation clearly appears to be an effort to shore up a wavering Republican farm belt voter base, which smacks of pure politics, at the same time flaunting flawless socialism, while socialism is being weaponized against Democratic politicians.
The question begs: Where are all those billions of dollars coming from? If they be American tax dollars, it’s damned absurd, because those billions used to be paid by China to American farmers for American products.
RD SMITH
Gearhart
