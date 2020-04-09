During Sunday's worldwide conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Russel M. Nelson invited church members and friends around the world to fast for relief from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday.
I invite readers of The Astorian to join in fasting in whatever way they choose.
TOM GILL
Astoria
