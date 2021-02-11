The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is an extremely impactful decision-making body. They have the power to determine the future of Oregon's wildlife, and how it's managed.
There will be at least two seats opening up on the ODFW Commission this year, and Gov. Kate Brown is responsible for the appointment of these candidates. Please contact Gov. Brown and kindly request that she appoints individuals who rely on the best available science for decision-making processes and policies.
Our wildlife is so precious, and we cannot afford a repeat of the 2019 appointment of big-game trophy hunter, James Nash who, thankfully, after an outpouring of public comment, was never confirmed.
For far too long, ODFW has ignored the science and the values of the majority of Oregonians in establishing management policies; instead, compromising the future of our wildlife by catering to the sportsmen, ranchers and extractive industries.
It’s time for a change. We all should have a voice at the table, and deserve equal representation in deciding the fate of our wildlife.
And, it's time we had commission appointees who value and represent the vast diversity of communities across the state and choose to uphold ODFW's mission statement "to protect and enhance Oregon's fish and wildlife and their habitats for use and enjoyment by present and future generations."
JOHN MORROW
Portland