There was a time in my life when I was positioned to do incredible things, but I chose instead a path self-indulgence and self-destruction.
In my mid-30s I found love, and with it instant fatherhood. I suddenly had an 8-year-old boy who challenged me at every step, and a 6-year-old girl who needed a loving father figure in her life. I knew I had to be there for them, and try to never fail either of them.
Before they entered my life, if I crashed and burned, my only concern was that it be spectacular. Now, I had responsibility to someone other than myself. I didn't know how to be a dad. My father, a World War II survivor, was pretty much cold and distant, and left the child-rearing to my mom.
I promised myself that I would be a better dad than mine. Before long I had four children. Four distinct personalities with different needs for whom I had full responsibility. Despite my fumbling ineptitude, they somehow survived, both physically and emotionally.
If I had any success as a dad, it's because I truly loved these four, equally and without reservation.
So, on this Father's Day, I offer this: Whether you are a stepdad, a biological dad, or both, see no difference. Love them all the same. Remember always that they are counting on you. Embrace and cherish that responsibility, as frightening as it may be. It is the most important work you will ever do in your lifetime.
BILL GRAFFIUS
Gearhart
