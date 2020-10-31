One of the bigger local talking points this election cycle has been the accusation that Debbie Boothe-Schmidt, candidate for Oregon House District 32, has been funded from outside the district. That Debbie will be beholden to Salem special interests, and the converse that Republican Suzanne Weber is the better choice because that isn’t true for her. Suzanne makes the dubious claim that she will be an independent voice for the region.
So far, Boothe-Schmidt’s campaign raised $908,136, with 6% of that donated from the district. Weber had raised $853,654, only 10% from within the district. Those numbers are barely distinguishable. We the people are going to be drowned out by outside money in this district until Oregon has robust campaign finance reform.
So the question is: what interest groups do you want your representative to be favorable toward?
Among Weber’s biggest donors are the House Republicans, Oregon Realtors, Oregon Business & Industry, Associated General Contractors and Oregon Forest & Industries Council.
For Boothe-Schmidt, it's the House Democrats, Service Employees International Union, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the Democratic Party of Oregon and Oregon Education Association.
Would you rather have a candidate whose campaign is supported by Republicans, corporations, developers and the timber industry, or a candidate whose campaign is paid for by Democrats, union members and educators?
I support the candidate who is honest about who she is: a proud Democrat and union rep who works for both groups because they fight for the little guy: Boothe-Schmidt.
ANDY DAVIS
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.