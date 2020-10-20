October is my favorite month. In past writing I have called it "the month of the spider." They are everywhere spinning their webs. To me, they are beautiful. My car's outside mirror has webs encasing it. They go from bush to bush. The web gets you as you go out the front door.
October is a changing of season and colors. Soon we will go to standard time, and darkness will come earlier. The fog rolls in and the days become colder. Most people like to frolic in the summer. I like to settle into winter and enjoy. Yes, the rains will come. We know this and still live here because most love it.
This is also a tense year in history because of the virus, and also the emotions of the coming election, which divide us. But we are happy to have this divide in a country which gives us freedom of expression and choice.
As the October days go by, we anticipate the changes. Halloween is coming, then Thanksgiving and finally the Christmas season. The past decorations are searched for. An old gourd or plastic pumpkin is found.
Whether we like it or not we are getting ready for the approaching season. The witches are hung from the street lamps in Astoria, and the excitement of children is always there.
The virus doesn't make this an easy time. Mostly working hard to get through this very nasty bug. With patience and effort, we will.
NORM HOOGE
Astoria
