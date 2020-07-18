Fear seems to rule or dominate a lot of our behavior. The obvious No. 1 fear now is the coronavirus.
But let's not forget the myriad of other fears that prevail: Cancer, job loss, fear of heights, snakes, spiders, enclosed spaces, 666, failure, wrinkles, tooth decay, the dark, and of course, Friday the 13th (friggatriskaidekaphobia).
Television, radio and print ads play upon our common fears. I’m not sure what to do. Scary.
ROBERT BRAKE
Ocean Park, Washington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.