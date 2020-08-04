A Kurdish proverb admonishes one to fear the ignorant man more than a lion. How prophetic for our times, when ignorance seems to be held more as a virtue than a menace to all who seek truth and decency.
However, are we battling ignorance, or are we struggling with those who wish to purposely misinform in order to pursue nefarious agendas? Ever since President Donald Trump took office, he has produced a steady stream of misinformation which shocks, stuns, traumatizes and confounds anyone expecting a rational and competent leader, while simultaneously energizing the morally and intellectually impaired followers of alternative facts and conspiracy theories.
Clearly President Trump exploits those who are insecure about their place in the world by encouraging them into using their rage as a path to salvation, never realizing such actions will only worsen their plight. Nazi Germany fell victim to such manipulation. They were mesmerized with promises to make them great again, and to rule over those deemed to be less deserving.
However, just mindlessly mouthing words or slogans doesn't make them true. Trump's magical thinking may entice the insecure and naive into believing his lies, but illusions never change into something real. Worse still, they exchange their personal responsibility in discerning the truth for parroting tribal nonsense in order to give their lives meaning.
The human soul is designed to seek truth, compassion and dignity. Those who follow the paths of inequity and deceit eventually lose power and fail. Great again; greatly diminished, I think.
BRENTON KAHLE
Astoria
This is a very well-written letter, one of the best I've read in this newspaper; and I generally agree with the author's sentiments. However, as a rhetorical device, it is inappropriate to compare Trump and Hitler, malicious and evil as each may be. The United States of the present and Germany post-World War 1 are very different, and the rise of these two megalomaniacal demagogues is due to fundamentally different social, economic, and political situations. The most important thing to note is that Donald Trump can be defeated at the ballot box and in the legal system. Hitler could not. His defeat required a long-term, world-wide conflagration of near-apocalyptical proportions, the consequences of which still reverberate today. If we cast our ballots sensibly in November, Donald Trump's presidency will be no more than an asterisk, and the effects of his one-term tenure will dissipate quickly like dust in the wind.
