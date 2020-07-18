Here are some interesting statistics from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention that you will not see reported in the mass media — because it does not fit the government narrative of "saving lives."
All deaths involving COVID-19, whether or not it was the cause of death, spiked in April with over 15,000 a week. Since then, it has been on steady decline. For the second week of July, it was 413. That is not meant to belittle these individual deaths. It is a statistic.
What you will now see reported is the rise in the number of COVID-19 infections. The CDC itself notes that this may be a reflection of the number of tests; more tests, more cases. But it does show COVID-19 is widespread.
So, what did the draconian edicts from the government achieve besides ruining a lot of small businesses and a perfectly good summer? The statistics say not much. Infections are up, deaths are down. Really?
Nevertheless the message continues, and is meant to intimidate: Be afraid, be very afraid. Do not touch. Do not breathe. Stay back. Stay home. Obey, or we will shut it down again. "Save lives."
Most people see the truth intuitively. It's time for the fearmongers to stand down.
ROBERT LIDDYCOAT
Seaside
