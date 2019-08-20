I address this letter to our elected officials of the North Coast. I do not support U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detaining individuals in sensitive locations such as schools, courthouses, medical facilities, churches, etc.
I will not vote for any candidate who supports this type of federal government overreach in our community. I will also strongly discourage each and every person in my community from voting for such candidates.
ALEX CARNEY
Seaside
