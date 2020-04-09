I believe the U.S. Senate needs to end its vacation immediately, get back to the Capitol and pass the Medical Supply Chain Emergency Act, sponsored by U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy and U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz. This legislation would force the Trump administration to implement the Defense Production Act of 1950, requiring U.S. manufacturers to pivot production toward scarce in-demand medical supplies and centralize their distribution.
The Trump administration has made some efforts to compel the production of ventilators, but General Motors was way ahead on that, with a Herculean effort, and all without a penny of profit. The administration has not taken meaningful action with other supplies and, instead, has left hospitals and health care workers on the front lines without the proper protective equipment. The result is a ridiculous bidding war for masks, gloves, gowns and face shields to protect themselves and their patients.
All of the professionals out there trying to save lives need protective supplies and equipment. Now. We must federalize the critical medical supply chain with no further delay.
KEN POTTER
Astoria
