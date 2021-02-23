To those on the Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District Board, I understand your decision not to open the Broadway Middle School, now vacant, as a shelter for the homeless, and I feel your pain in doing so.
Yes, there are people in Seaside who are homeless, huddling in doorways, under stairways and in makeshift tents, in temperatures in the 20s and 30s, in snow, ice and rain. But they are not your concern.
Sure, the middle school is vacant and could, at least during these cold weeks, provide them shelter, but this would only get in the way of a plethora of future possible uses. It's your job to look at the broader picture. It's not your job to look into the faces of Seaside's homeless, and to see their pain.
JULIA SNYDER
Astoria