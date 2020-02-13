After more years than I'd care to admit, I am finally ashamed to be a citizen of the U.S.
To accept the fact that this nation's so-called "leaders" — or too many of them — legislators in the highest level of government, have disgraced themselves for the past three years by trying to bring down a duly-elected president, Donald J. Trump, boggles my mind.
To be specific, the Democrats, who still resent that he defeated their sanctified, anointed queen, continue to make fools of themselves by throwing every conceivable charge — most of them fraudulent — "against the wall," and hoping something sticks.
About a half-dozen years ago, talk radio titan Rush Limbaugh said that the disgraced Democrats were "beginning to implode." I thought he was exaggerating, but it looks as if he was right, as they try to govern the country like a bunch of disgruntled high school kids.
E. ROBERT NASSIKAS
Astoria
