I am grateful to finally have the election called, and elated to have Joe Biden as our next president.
It has been a tortuous experience to watch the vote counts, and a revelation in the democratic process to see how many people voted this year. We have witnessed how important each vote is and the value of each vote being counted, no matter how long it takes.
What is most disturbing is how the sitting president has reacted all along to the entire voting process, undermining it in any way he could. In the middle of a pandemic that is raging here, he disparaged people from casting mail-in ballots that would keep them safe from virus spreading crowds.
He said that the U.S. Postal Service would not be able to deliver ballots in time, and questioned their validity. He tried to claim victory on election night with millions of ballots uncounted, and tried to shut down vote counting. He has made up stories about voter fraud that he cannot substantiate.
When Donald Trump won the election in 2016 with small margins in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, did Hillary Clinton throw tantrums, spread disinformation and send out the lawyers, like Trump is doing now?
No, she graciously accepted the vote tallies and reaffirmed the trust in our electoral system that has served us well for over 200 years.
Good riddance to you, Trump, with all your lies, tyrannical ways and fundamental misunderstanding of how democracy functions.
NED HEAVENRICH
Astoria
