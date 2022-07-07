The decision to allow the first short-term rental to open for business in a residential coastal neighborhood in Clatsop County let the proverbial horse out of the barn, and this horse is not going back in the barn quietly, and likely not at all.
Fast forward, and county commissioners have come up with the purported solution to this earlier miscalculation — Ordinance 22-05. Problem solved; commissioners can now move on to other pressing agenda items.
Unfortunately, they may not like what they see in their rearview mirrors. A tsunami maybe headed their way, taking the form of a referendum to once and for all limit the unfettered proliferation of short-term rentals in the county’s residential neighborhoods.
Angered citizens who believe their quality of life is being negatively impacted by short-term rental operations just might follow in the footsteps of their neighbors to the south.
The citizens of Lincoln County successfully overruled their county commissioners, who apparently ignored their concerns that short-term rentals negatively impact the quality of life.
The short-term rental issue will continue to appear and reappear on the board's agenda for some time to come. They will need to find that balance between one's property rights and the overall quality of life in residential neighborhoods.