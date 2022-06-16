For some, the pandemic brought loss, pain and suffering. For others, it brought relief, clarity and peace. For me, it brought community.
I came to Astoria last July — part of my Airbnb monthly stay journey across the Western states. From Arizona, through California, and eventually to a small town at the mouth of the Columbia River.
Now a year later, I am back. For a bit longer. And I now realize what has drawn me in. The welcoming energy of this community is contagious. Maybe I view things through rosy lenses, but I don’t know that I’m alone in these sentiments.
When I think about recent events in our country — Buffalo, New York; Uvalde, Texas, and, sadly, a list too long for this piece — I always think about the role of a community. I wonder what drove people to commit those dark acts of hate. How have so many people slipped through the cracks of society?
I think as a society, we have lost community through technology, massive urban sprawl, political divisiveness and the absence of that collective spirit.
But as an individual, I have found community right here in Astoria. I have found it at the Astoria Co+op, the gym, the yoga studio, the various local family-owned businesses.
Thirty-two hundred miles from my home — but I feel right at home. Thank you, Astoria. Protect what you have here, because it is a fading aspect of society, if you ask me.