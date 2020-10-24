I would like to express my support and belief in two fine men running for Astoria City Council in the November election, Joshua Conklin, Ward 4 (Uppertown), and Tom Brownson, Ward 2 (Uniontown).
I have known both worthy candidates over 10 years as friends and co-workers on community projects. My time with each illustrated qualities of excellent communication, cooperation, inclusiveness and kindness. My experience with both allows me to say, without a doubt, their motivations are for the betterment of all, not just their own lives, businesses or cronies.
Both have demonstrated great commitment to our city; Tom during his time on council, and Joshua through years of local volunteerism and his work in the community.
Joshua and Tom are insightful, intelligent and focused, making them more than capable to address and tackle, as a team, the problems, concerns and needs for all Astorians, not just a select few.
During these turbulent times, our city needs to continue on its course to create a safe, prosperous and inclusive environment for all citizens in the community. Please help continue the forward projection of our current sitting City Council; do not let the momentum turn upside down, or be derailed for new agendas.
Vote for Conklin and Brownson.
JUDITH P. NILAND
Astoria
