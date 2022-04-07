How did we get here, and where do we go from here? How we got here is easy. In the 1950s, volunteer firemen built the existing firehouse. As the years passed, it became dilapidated and inadequate. Most everyone agrees that it needs to be replaced.
With that in mind, a group of local citizens came together to develop a plan for a replacement. They spent hundreds of hours developing a plan, and bond, that were eventually approved by the Gearhart City Council.
Answering where we go from here is more difficult. If the bond issue passes, the bond money will become available, and a replacement fire house will be built. But if the "no" vote wins? We will be back to square one.
Will the "no" voters step forward and spend hundreds of hours to put together a different working plan that will be approved by the City Council? History tells me that's just not likely to happen, and Gearhart will be stuck with the same old dilapidated and inadequate firehouse that everyone agrees needs to be replaced.
One further comment. "No" voters always seem to say, after they make their argument to vote "no," that "they support the firefighters." They don't. The firefighters are out knocking on doors asking for voters' support by voting "yes." They are not asking for voters' support by making some gratuitous statement that you support them. That is an insult.