There are many important local races that affect our communities on the ballot in the May election. They include our community school boards and local water and fire districts. The Clatsop Community College Board is one of the few positions on the May ballot that the entire county will be able to vote on.
Ideally, we would elect someone to the Clatsop Community College Board who has experience on a school board. We welcome the opportunity to vote for someone who is knowledgeable about budgeting for education, has participated in the search for a superintendent and successfully passed a school bond. Thankfully, we have such a candidate in Ed Johnson.
Ed has served on the Knappa School District Board for 20 years. He has worked with administrators in setting goals, and has listened to and worked with parents and community members concerned about education.
As a 47-year resident of Clatsop County, Ed’s feet are firmly grounded in our community. He and his wife, Jan, have raised 10 children, many of whom attended Clatsop Community College. KMUN and Court Appointed Special Advocates are just two of the organizations that Ed has volunteered with over the years.
We want someone on our community college board who is deeply connected to our county and has experience with the complex responsibilities of a board member. Please join us in voting for Ed for Clatsop Community College Board, Zone 1, Position 1. Ballots are due May 16.