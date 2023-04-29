There are many important local races that affect our communities on the ballot in the May election. They include our community school boards and local water and fire districts. The Clatsop Community College Board is one of the few positions on the May ballot that the entire county will be able to vote on.

Ideally, we would elect someone to the Clatsop Community College Board who has experience on a school board. We welcome the opportunity to vote for someone who is knowledgeable about budgeting for education, has participated in the search for a superintendent and successfully passed a school bond. Thankfully, we have such a candidate in Ed Johnson.

Tags