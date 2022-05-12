As a 15-year veteran of the fire service in Arizona before moving here, I will be voting "yes" for the Gearhart fire bond.
I have carefully reviewed the arguments against. They all show a dangerous lack of understanding of the physical needs and realities of emergency fire and police operations, as well as the realities of the impact a natural disaster will have on our local communities.
Complaining about the location and its distance from downtown ignores Gearhart's growth, and where that growth will continue to happen. It says you think the lives and property of "Gin Ridge" residents and downtown are more important than those living off Highlands Lane or the streets west of U.S. Highway 101.
Most important, it ignores the primary factor that impacts response times: where the majority of the volunteer force currently lives, and will continue to be drawn from in the future. Spoiler alert: It ain't downtown.
Opponents claim to "support" emergency service personnel; but, all they can see is the cost while, ironically, their continued opposition keeps driving the cost up. A "no" vote will cause taxpayers to pay as much, or more, to get less in the future, and has the potential to expose the city to civil liabilities.
More important, they are denying Gearhart fire and police the basic necessities they currently need to safely and effectively do their jobs. Nothing in the fire bond proposal is extravagant or unnecessary.