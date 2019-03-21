Thank you for running the 1969 photo of Pier Two buried under 12 million board feet of lumber awaiting export ("Water Under the Bridge," The Daily Astorian, March 13). I will save my rant about how nowadays raw log exports make us look like a banana republic for another time.
Day by day the news about the Port gets worse. It seems inevitable that out here in the provinces, tourism may be the last viable "industry" left for the Port to exploit. Wait, I said it backwards; tourism is poised and ready to pounce on the Port's waterfront property. Tourism will save the day!
My property taxes supporting the Port of Astoria District amount to almost $15 per year, and I will be the first to announce that I can easily afford to double down on that, when and if the Port were to be so bold and forward thinking as to maybe float a bond dedicated to rebuild or repair its infrastructure. It's that, or a GoFundMe account, or convert the Taggart building into condos, or even a Cannery Pier lite type hotel. The Port is sitting on a gold mine, and something has got to give.
GARY DURHEIM
Seaside
