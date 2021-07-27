Green channel buoys

Knocked down by the current

Leave six knot wicked wakes.

Bulkers in the anchorage

Stretch out stud link anchor chain.

White horses on the spit

Buffalos on the bar

A fisherman wearing a cockeyed

Waterfront fuel dock cap

is found slumped in an idling car.

Heart attack?

A stroke?

Who knows?

The old highliner’s dead.

But others beg to differ

They say he caught the flying ebb.

(In memory of Scotty Parker).

GENO LEECH

Chinook, Washington

