Letter: Flying ebb Jul 27, 2021

Green channel buoys
Knocked down by the current
Leave six knot wicked wakes.

Bulkers in the anchorage
Stretch out stud link anchor chain.

White horses on the spit
Buffalos on the bar

A fisherman wearing a cockeyed
Waterfront fuel dock cap
is found slumped in an idling car.

Heart attack?
A stroke?
Who knows?
The old highliner's dead.

But others beg to differ
They say he caught the flying ebb.

(In memory of Scotty Parker).

GENO LEECH
Chinook, Washington