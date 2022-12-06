A lot of us seem to have stopped worrying about COVID-19 — but it is still a real danger in several ways.
There’s increasing evidence that COVID-19 can cause long-term problems in many organ systems, including the brain. “Long covid” is real!
Also, at least three respiratory viruses are “loading up” Washington state hospitals this winter, straining capacity everywhere — including locally.
It’s not the same emergency as it was in spring 2020. Your doctor and your hospital are still there for you. But it’s likely to get worse unless we act.
If you don’t need your doctor or your hospital at this time, consider protecting yourself and the health care system by doing four things:
• First, keep your covid and influenza vaccinations up to date. Vaccine side effects are generally much less severe than those of the viruses against which they protect.
• Second, ask yourself before going indoors with other people: How important is this encounter to me and to other people? Thoughtfully set your own priorities about contact with others.
• Third, remember that well-ventilated spaces are safer than poorly ventilated spaces.
• Finally, even if others aren’t wearing masks, remember that everyone — including you — will be safer if you wear a mask. A well-fitting N95 mask offers the best protection, but every type of mask helps to keep everyone safer.
Clubs, groups and businesses can help each other by making masks available to members and patrons. When we help each other, everyone wins!