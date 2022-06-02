Word for word, the Second Amendment: "A well regulated militia, being necessary for the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed."
Nowhere does it say military weapons. Used to kill innocent children, persons as they shop in a store or mall, pray in a church, or attend movies and schools.
Growing up in Alaska, my Dad always had guns to hunt moose and caribou. He taught me how to shoot and be safe. Hunting with an AK-47 would destroy the meat for your winter supply. It never would have occurred to us that guns would be used for mass murder.
That is what it has devolved down to. Mass murder. Every country in the world has mentally ill persons, the excuse given for this kind of killing in America. However, we are the only civilized country that has these mass murders.
The difference: Guns. Sandy Hook to Uvalde, still more children murdered. They aren't my children, but my heart breaks. They are America's children, a heartbreaking loss. Sorry, thoughts and prayers are not enough!
Before voting in this critical election year, ask your candidate if they are accepting National Rifle Association money.
Those who accept NRA money are beholden to the NRA for favors. Elected officials work for us, not the NRA. Be a responsible voter, do your homework. Follow the money. Vote those accepting "blood money" out!