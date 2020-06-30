"There is another class of coloured people who make a business of keeping the troubles, the wrongs, and the hardships of the Negro race before the public. Having learned that they are able to make a living out of their troubles, they have grown into the settled habit of advertising their wrongs — partly because they want sympathy and partly because it pays. Some of these people do not want the Negro to lose his grievances, because they do not want to lose their jobs." — Booker T. Washington
Washington noticed long ago what is happening today in the fight for social justice. He co-founded Tuskegee Normal School for teachers, and the school expressed Washington's dedication to the pursuit of self-reliance.
Washington stressed education and entrepreneurship for Black Americans, which is at odds with the "peaceful protests" happening around the country.
He wanted educated people to enter the education field, or the business world, yet today we have ongoing mayhem including the destroying of businesses, which in turn causes the loss of jobs for many innocent citizens. And all the while, media outlets and social justice warriors get ratings or larger bank accounts.
If you honestly want to get an informed perspective on what's really going on with all of today's social unrest, do as Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein did during the Watergate era: follow the money. The media/social justice industrial complex is hard at work.
In case you're wondering, Booker T. Washington was born a Black slave.
MATT JANES
Astoria
