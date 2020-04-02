The effects of the pandemic, on our economy of tourism, shows the folly of our region's focus, pushed by Clatsop Economic Development Resources and the slick accommodation professionals. The spring break flood of money has evaporated. This shows the vulnerability of a tourist economy.
We had a chance to establish a data center in our area, providing real living wage jobs, which would have helped diversify our economy. But our governmental entities couldn't figure out how to work with the technology industry, possibly because they are lacking a vision of the future.
It’s not that we don't have the talent. Clatsop County planning staff, a few of the county commissioners, and local residents have specialized skills. We have many creative and intelligent folks here.
Copious amounts of research and information are available on the internet, if one's willing to explore. But there is a disconnect, and a distrust of that which is unknown. Where is the willingness?
Most of us in this area have traveled, stayed in a motel or two, eaten in restaurants as well as attended events. It's time to look beyond these business models, if we want this area to thrive, instead of merely surviving. Let's embrace establishing more sustainable, living wage employment opportunities.
PAMELA MATTSON McDONALD
Astoria
