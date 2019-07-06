Food security is a serious concern for many in our county. To supplement distributions made at food pantries, the Oregon Food Bank devised the Seed to Supper Program as a way of increasing food security by teaching participants to grow their own healthy vegetables.
With the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority as host agency, the Clatsop County Master Gardeners Association recently completed teaching 12 hours of best practices in vegetable gardening to 16 enthusiastic participants at two sites.
On behalf of these participants and CCMGA's volunteer facilitators, I want to thank 7 Dees Garden Center, Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization and Rick and Wendy Bigness for the generous donations that make this far-reaching program possible.
DEBRA FERENCY
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.